Business

Business week ahead, Dec. 9-13

Retailer Costco reports earnings this week amid the

Retailer Costco reports earnings this week amid the holiday shopping rush.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: How is the U.S. economy faring as we head into the end of the year? Some answers come Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases a statement on the economy after its two-day meeting. The Fed, which lowered interest rates at its last meeting, is expected to keep rates unchanged.

MONDAY: Earnings from online pet supplies seller Chewy, homebuilder Toll Brothers and Vail Resorts. 

TUESDAY: The National Federation of Independent Business releases its November small-business owners optimism survey. Also, worker productivity in the third quarter from the Commerce Department. Earnings: AutoZone, Dave & Buster's Entertainment.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s most-watched inflation gauge: consumer prices for November from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island and New York City. Also, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the central bank releases its economic update. Earnings: American Eagle Outfitters.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 7 from the Labor Department. Also, producer prices for November from the Labor Department. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, Costco Wholesale.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases November retail sales, an early look at the holiday shopping season.

