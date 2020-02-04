KEY EVENT: Inflation nationally and on Long Island hit a 2019 high in December, although it was still relatively tame. But was that a sign of things to come? A first look at 2020 inflation comes Thursday when the Labor Department releases U.S. consumer prices in January. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 counties including Long Island and New York City.

MONDAY: Earnings from drug maker Allergan and commercial property insurer Loews.

TUESDAY: Samsung is expected to unveil a new flagship smartphone named the Galaxy S20 — and perhaps a separate new foldable phone — at an event in San Francisco. Also, the Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs nationally as of the end of December. Earnings: Hasbro, Hilton Worldwide, Under Armour.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from cable TV provider Altice USA, Cisco Systems, CVS Health and MGM Resorts.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 8 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Plainview semiconductor equipment maker Veeco Instruments, Alibaba, Kraft Heinz, Mattel, PepsiCo.

FRIDAY: Retail sales and industrial production, both from the Commerce Department and both for January. Also, January import and export prices from the Labor Department. And consumer confidence in early February from the University of Michigan.