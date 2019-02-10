Business week ahead, February 11-15

KEY EVENT: Inflation locally in 2018 was relatively muted with prices rising a modest 1.9 percent as higher gasoline costs were offset by lower food and clothing prices. The first look at inflation in the new year comes Wednesday, when the Labor Department releases consumer prices for January. The report updates consumer prices nationally along with a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island and New York City.

MONDAY: Earnings from Plainview semiconductor equipment provider Veeco Instruments and Manhattan office building owner Vornado Realty.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of job openings as of the end of December. Earnings: video game publisher Activision Blizzard, Occidental Petroleum.

WEDNESDAY: Business trade group HIA-LI host its 25th annual Long Island Economic Summit at Wind Watch Golf & Country Club in Hauppauge. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Eli Lilly.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 9 from the Labor Department. Also from the Labor Department: January producer prices, an update on inflationary pressures at the wholesalers’ level. Earnings: Coca-Cola.

FRIDAY: The February Empire State survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report is a snapshot of the health of New York state manufacturing. Earnings: PepsiCo.