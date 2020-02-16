TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
Business

 Business week ahead, Feb. 17-21

The National Association of Realtors releases January existing-home

The National Association of Realtors releases January existing-home sales this week. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Getting hired these days often means having a good profile and resume on LinkedIn that will attract prospective employers’ interest. But is your LinkedIn page working for you? Microsoft Store in Roosevelt Field mall is holding “Rock Your LinkedIn Profile,” a free two-hour workshop Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, go to https://nwsdy.li/linkedinsummit.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the February Empire State report, an update on New York manufacturing. Also, the February economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: medical device maker Medtronic, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its January meeting, where it held interest rates steady. Also, housing starts from the Commerce Department and producer prices from the Labor department, both for January. Earnings: semiconductor maker Analog Devices.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 15 from the Labor Department. Also, January leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Melville medical supplies distributor Henry Schein, Consolidated Edison, Hormel Foods, ViacomCBS.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases January existing-home sales. Earnings: tractor maker Deere.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search