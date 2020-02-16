KEY EVENT: Getting hired these days often means having a good profile and resume on LinkedIn that will attract prospective employers’ interest. But is your LinkedIn page working for you? Microsoft Store in Roosevelt Field mall is holding “Rock Your LinkedIn Profile,” a free two-hour workshop Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, go to https://nwsdy.li/linkedinsummit.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the February Empire State report, an update on New York manufacturing. Also, the February economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: medical device maker Medtronic, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its January meeting, where it held interest rates steady. Also, housing starts from the Commerce Department and producer prices from the Labor department, both for January. Earnings: semiconductor maker Analog Devices.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 15 from the Labor Department. Also, January leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Melville medical supplies distributor Henry Schein, Consolidated Edison, Hormel Foods, ViacomCBS.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases January existing-home sales. Earnings: tractor maker Deere.