Business

Business week ahead, Feb. 18-22

Henry Schein Inc. of Melville reports quarterly earnings

Henry Schein Inc. of Melville reports quarterly earnings this week.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Whether you’re looking to start a small business or make an existing small business reach its full potential, two seminars can help. “How to Start a Small Business” (Uniondale Library, Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m.) will give all the basics of opening a business, including tips on financing and licenses. Call 516-489-2220 to register. And “Grow Your Small Business Through Social Media” (Deer Park Library, Thursday, 7:15-8:45 p.m.) will show you how to leverage your brand using Facebook and other social media sites. Call 631-586-3000 to register.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Presidents Day.

TUESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its February economic optimism survey. Earnings: Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its January meeting. At that meeting, the Fed said it would be “patient” before raising interest rates this year. Also, earnings from Melville health products distributor Henry Schein, Long Island’s biggest public company by revenue.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 16 from the Labor Department. Also, January existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Consolidated Edison, IHOP owner Dine Brands, Hormel Foods, Turbo Tax maker Intuit.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Pinnacle West Capital and online retailer Wayfair.

