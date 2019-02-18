TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Feb. 25-March 1

Several key real estate reports are expected this week. Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The most important piece of economic data delayed by last month’s government shutdown was the report on fourth-quarter GDP. Originally scheduled for Jan. 30, the report is now scheduled to be released Thursday. GDP is considered the best overall gauge of the U.S. economy because it is a compilation of the value of all the goods and services produced in the nation.

MONDAY: Earnings from online retailer Etsy and Shake Shack.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases December housing starts. Also, S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for December. In the previous report, for November, New York metropolitan home prices hit an 11-year high. And Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell begins two days of testimony about the state of the economy with a visit to the House Financial Services Committee. Earnings: Home Depot, Macy’s.

WEDNESDAY: January pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, Fed chairman Powell completes his testimony about the economy, this time before the Senate Banking Committee. Earnings: Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Lowe’s, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 23 from the Labor Department. Earnings: J.C. Penney, Marriott International, Nordstrom.

FRIDAY: Automakers release February motor vehicle sales.

