Business week ahead, Feb. 3-7

KEY EVENT: The national unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent in December, the lowest in 50 years. Did the good jobs news continue as the New Year began? We’ll find out Friday, when the Labor Department releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in January. The state Labor Department releases Long Island January job data on March 12.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its January manufacturing report. Earnings: Google parent Alphabet.

TUESDAY: Automakers release January car and truck sales. Earnings: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ford, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group, Snapchat parent Snap, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Payrolls provider ADP releases its estimate of private-sector jobs created in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the January services-sector report, an update on economic activity in a wide a swath of nonmanufacturing business. Earnings: Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, Fox, General Motors, Humana, Merck, MetLife.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 1 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Estee Lauder, Kellogg, Twitter, KFC owner Yum Brands.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs created and the unemployment rate, the Labor Department updates workers’ wages in January.