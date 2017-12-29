Business week ahead, Jan. 1-5

KEY EVENT: Ring in the new job. Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to find a new job in 2018? Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills is holding a free career-planning workshop with an eye on how the job landscape has changed and how job seekers can adapt to these new realities. The workshop is Thursday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, call 516-484-1545.

MONDAY: Financial markets closed for New Year’s Day.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its December manufacturing index.

WEDNESDAY: Automakers post car and truck sales for December. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its December meeting, where the central bank hiked interest rates. And November construction spending from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Rite Aid.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 30 from the Labor Department and an estimate of private-sector jobs created in December from payroll processor ADP. Earnings: restaurant chain Sonic, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the nation’s employment situation for December. The report includes the unemployment rate, new jobs created and an update on workers’ wages. Also, November factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: liquor and beer producer Constellation Brands.