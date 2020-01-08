Business week ahead, Jan. 13-17
KEY EVENT: In 2019, inflation was weak and consumer spending was strong. Did anything change as the year ended? Answers come from separate reports on consumer prices and retail sales.
MONDAY: The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary workers for the 2020 census, and Long Beach Library (516-432-7201) is presenting a free Census Job Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where you can learn about available positions.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases December consumer prices, the nation’s most-watched inflation indicator. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island and New York City. Earnings: Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.
WEDNESDAY: The January Empire State manufacturing report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Also, the beige book from the Federal Reserve, a collection of early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: Uniondale staffing-services provider Volt Information Sciences, Alcoa, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth, U.S. Bancorp.
THURSDAY: December retail sales from the Commerce Department. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 11 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon, People's United Financial.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs in the United States as of the end of November.
