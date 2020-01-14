TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, Jan. 20-24

Capital One Financial is among those companies reporting

Capital One Financial is among those companies reporting earnings this week. Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Long Island job growth in 2019 was steady but not overly strong. Through November, Long Island employers added 88,800 new jobs, second-lowest January-November total since 2010. The final piece of the 2019 job-creation puzzle is revealed Thursday when the state Labor Department releases new jobs added in December.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Martin Luther King Day. Earnings: computer accessories maker Logitech.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Capital One Financial, Netflix and United Airlines.

WEDNESDAY: December existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and November single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Raymond James Financial, Texas Instruments.

THURSDAY: Was 2019 a frustrating year in your job-search quest? Middle Country Library in Centereach presents “Identifying and Removing Barriers to Employment” (7-8:30 p.m.), a free workshop aimed at giving job seekers tools and strategies to be successful. Call 631-585-9393 to register or for more information. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 18 from the Labor Department. And December leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: American Airlines, Comcast, Intel, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific.

FRIDAY: Earnings from American Express and Synchrony Financial.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search