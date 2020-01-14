Business week ahead, Jan. 20-24

KEY EVENT: Long Island job growth in 2019 was steady but not overly strong. Through November, Long Island employers added 88,800 new jobs, second-lowest January-November total since 2010. The final piece of the 2019 job-creation puzzle is revealed Thursday when the state Labor Department releases new jobs added in December.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Martin Luther King Day. Earnings: computer accessories maker Logitech.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Capital One Financial, Netflix and United Airlines.

WEDNESDAY: December existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and November single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Raymond James Financial, Texas Instruments.

THURSDAY: Was 2019 a frustrating year in your job-search quest? Middle Country Library in Centereach presents “Identifying and Removing Barriers to Employment” (7-8:30 p.m.), a free workshop aimed at giving job seekers tools and strategies to be successful. Call 631-585-9393 to register or for more information. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 18 from the Labor Department. And December leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: American Airlines, Comcast, Intel, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific.

FRIDAY: Earnings from American Express and Synchrony Financial.