Business week ahead, Jan. 6-10

KEY EVENT: It’s the first full week of the new year, but there’s some old business to attend to. The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in December. The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 50-year lows last year as job creation remained strong. Locally, Long Island employers also ramped up hiring, especially in October and November. The state Labor Department releases December Long Island jobs data on Jan. 23.

MONDAY: The Stony Brook Small Business Development Center and the Town of Southold present “Small Business Banking,” a workshop starting at 5 p.m. at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360 to register or for more information.

TUESDAY: November factory orders from the Commerce Department.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in December as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases consumer credit for November. Earnings: Melville metalworking supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply, Bed Bath & Beyond, Corona beer importer Constellation Brands, homebuilder Lennar, Walgreens Boots Alliance

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 4 from the Labor Department. Earnings: home builder KB Home, lubricants maker WD-40.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs created and the unemployment rate, the Labor Department releases workers’ wages in December.