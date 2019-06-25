KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases national jobs created and the unemployment rate in June. The previous report, for May, showed an unexpectedly sharp drop in job creation. This falloff was also reflected in the May jobs report for Long Island, which had the weakest job creation for any May in nine years. The state Labor Department will release jobs created in June on Long Island on July 18.

MONDAY: The June manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management and May construction spending from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Atkins nutritional foods maker Simply Good Foods.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in June as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, May factory orders from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 29 from the Labor Department. And the Institute for Supply Management’s June services-sector report, an update on a range of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retail. Earnings: motor sports promoter International Speedway.

THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the July 4 holiday.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs created and the unemployment rate in June, the Labor Department releases an update on workers’ weekly wages.