Business week ahead, July 22-26

The summer's most anticipated economic report, second-quarter GDP,

The summer's most anticipated economic report, second-quarter GDP,  is expected this week.  Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Tuesday releases June unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In May, Long Island unemployment was 3.2 percent, the lowest jobless rate for any May since 2001.

MONDAY: Earnings from oil fields services provider Halliburton, TD Ameritrade and Whirlpool.

TUESDAY: Existing-home sales for June from the National Association of Realtors and single-family home prices for May from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Bridgehampton bank company Bridge Bancorp, Uniondale bank company Flushing Financial, Coca-Cola, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Harley-Davidson, Lockheed Martin, Snapchat parent Snap, Visa.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases June new-home sales. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, AT&T, Boeing, Caterpillar, Facebook.

THURSDAY: Durable goods orders for June from the Commerce Department, an update on the manufacture of expensive, long-lived products such as cars, computers and major appliances. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 20 from the Labor Department. Earnings: New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, 3M, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Hershey, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks.

FRIDAY: The most important national economic release of the summer so far: a first look at second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Colgate-Palmolive, McDonald's, Twitter.

