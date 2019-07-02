Business week ahead, July 8-12 

KEY EVENT: Like all generations before them, millennials bring their hopes, youth and new ideas to the business world. “Unicorn Networking: For Millennial Entrepreneurs,” a free seminar at Oceanside Library Thursday 12-1:30 p.m., will help the generation of Long Islanders ages 23-38 network with each other as they build their businesses.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve releases May consumer credit. In April, consumer borrowing -- mainly credit card spending -- rose at the fastest rate in five months.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs at the end of May. Also, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a banking conference in Boston. Earnings: Levi Strauss, PepsiCo.

WEDNESDAY: How close was the Federal Reserve to raising rates at its June meeting? Some clues might be revealed when the central bank releases the minutes from that meeting. Earnings: Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases its main monthly inflation gauge: consumer prices for June. The release includes a breakout on prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Also from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 6. Earnings: Delta Air Lines.

FRIDAY: Inflation at the wholesale level in June from the Labor Department.