KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases the May employment report, and another brutal accounting of jobs lost and unemployed Americans is expected. In April, unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent as employers cut a record 20.5 mllion jobs

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing report for May. Also, April construction spending from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Earnings from Dick's Sporting Goods and video-conferencing service Zoom Video Communications.

WEDNESDAY: The change in the number of private-sector jobs in May as estimated by payroll-services provider ADP. Also, the May services sector employment report from the Institute for Supply Management, an update on hard-hit businesses such as restaurants and retailers. And April factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: American Eagle Outfitters.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 30 from the Labor Department. Also, the Census Bureau posts the nation’s trade balance in April. In March, the U.S. trade deficit soared 12 percent as the coronavirus pandemic caused major economic disruption worldwide. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, Campbell Soup, J.M. Smucker, worker collaboration systems provider Slack Technologies, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs lost and the unemployment rate, the Labor Department releases workers’ wages in May.