Business

Business week ahead, June 10-14

Broadcom, owner of the former CA Technologies in

Broadcom, owner of the former CA Technologies in Islandia, reports earnings this week.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Digital transformation, a hot trend for companies large and small, means more than “going paperless.” It includes leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to ensure your business stays competitive. Want to find out more? The Long Island Advancement of Small Business presents “Digital Transformation: Why It’s Important to Your Business” Wednesday 7:30-10 a.m. at Adelphi University Hauppauge Center. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Go to liasb.com/liasb-june-2019-event.

MONDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of available U.S. jobs as of the end of April.

TUESDAY: An update on inflation at the wholesalers’ level in May from the Labor Department. Earnings: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, H&R Block.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases June consumer prices, the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island and New York City.

THURSDAY: Two reports from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 8 and import and export prices for May. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom.

FRIDAY: Retail sales for May from the Commerce Department. Also, consumer sentiment in early June from the University of Michigan.

