Business week ahead, June 11-15

KEY EVENT: Hot spring. The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases jobs created on Long Island in May. Job creation has been picking up locally: In March and April, employers added 38,800 jobs, best two-month total in more than a year.

MONDAY: Two free seminars for would-be entrepreneurs: “Start Your Business” (Island Park Library, 6 p.m., 516-432-0122) and “How to Start a Small Business” (Westbury Library, 7 p.m., 516-333-0176). Earnings: Dave & Buster’s.

TUESDAY: The nation’s most-watched inflation report: consumer prices for May from the U.S. Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island and New York City. Earnings: H&R Block.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates and a statement on the economy. After the meeting Fed chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases May retail sales. And two reports from the U.S. Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 9 and May import and export prices. Earnings: arts and crafts retailer Michaels.

FRIDAY: The June Empire State survey, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s monthly gage of state manufacturing activity.