Business week ahead, June 18-22

KEY EVENT: LI jobs update. The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases Nassau and Suffolk employment data for May, including the number of Long Islanders with jobs and the unemployment rate. In April, the number of unemployed Long Islanders fell to its lowest total in a year.

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its June economic optimism survey.

TUESDAY: May housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: FedEx, La-Z-Boy, Oracle.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases May existing-home sales. Also, the Long Island Advancement of Small Business holds a seminar for small-business owners at Adelphi University Hauppauge Center on avoiding problems that could put them out of business, such as incorrect hourly wage payments, discrimination and harassment. Tickets are free for LIASB members, $25 for nonmembers. Earnings: computer memory provider Micron Technology, office furniture maker Steelcase.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 16 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, single-family home prices in April from the Federal Housing Finance Agency and leading indicators for May from the Conference Board. Earnings: Barnes & Noble, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, supermarket owner Kroger.

FRIDAY: Earnings from BlackBerry and used-car seller CarMax.