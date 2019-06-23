KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Tuesday releases May unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In April, Long Island unemployment stood at 3.0 percent, lowest for any month since December 1999.

MONDAY: An update on U.S. economic activity in May from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

TUESDAY: Three housing reports: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for April, new-home sales for May from the Commerce Department and single-family home prices for April from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: FedEx.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases May durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of expensive and long-lived items such as cars, major appliances and aircraft. Earnings: BlackBerry, General Mills.

THURSDAY: May pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 22 from the Labor Department and the third and final estimate of first-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Earnings: business services provider Accenture, Hunt’s tomato products owner ConAgra, spice maker McCormick, Nike, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases personal income and spending in May. Also, June consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Corona Beer importer Constellation Brands.