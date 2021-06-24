KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs added and the unemployment rate in June. In May, U.S. employers added 559,000 workers to payrolls, a robust number that was held down because businesses couldn’t find enough candidates to fill all their open jobs. The state Labor Department releases the number of new jobs created on Long Island in June on July 15.

MONDAY: West Hempstead Public Library holds a free online workshop on job search strategies, 7-8 p.m. To register and get a link to this Zoom meeting, go to bit.ly/3h4v671.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller home prices and single-family home prices from Federal Housing Finance Agency, both for April. Also, June consumer confidence from the Conference Board.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs added in June according to payrolls provider ADP. Also, May pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond, Micron Technology, Corona beer importer Constellation Brands, General Mills.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 26 from the Labor Department. Also, U.S. manufacturing activity in June from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, spice maker McCormick & Co.

FRIDAY: Automakers report June car and truck sales. Also, May factory orders from the Commerce Department.