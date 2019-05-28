Business week ahead, June 3-7

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases U.S. unemployment and jobs created in May. Unemployment, both nationally and on Long Island, is at generational lows. In April, the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent was the lowest since December 1969. And the Long Island unemployment rate in April was 3.0 percent, lowest in nearly 20 years.

MONDAY: An update on national manufacturing activity in May from the Institute for Supply Management. Also, April construction spending from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases April factory orders. Earnings: Salesforce.com

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs in May as estimated by payrolls processor ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the June beige book, a collection of unofficial and still-early economic data. And the Institute for Supply Management’s May services-sector report, an update on the health of a wide array of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail, technology and restaurants. Earnings: Uniondale staffing services provider Volt Information Sciences, Jack Daniels distiller Brown Forman, Campbell Soup.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 1 from the Labor Department. Earnings: J.M. Smucker, crafts retailer Michaels.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs added and the unemployment rate in May, the Labor Department releases an update on workers’ wages.