Business week ahead, June 4-8

KEY EVENT: Snag a job. More than 30 local companies, nonprofits and government agencies are scheduled to appear at a free job fair at Middle Country Public Library in Centereach Tuesday 1-4 p.m. The fair, hosted by the Suffolk County Department of Labor, is open to all Long Island residents and no registration is required. Bring copies of your resume.

MONDAY: The five-day Apple Worldwide Developers Conference opens in San Jose, California. Apple is expected to unveil new hardware and software at the annual event. Also, April factory orders from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of job openings as of April 30. In the previous report, for March, U.S. employers reported 6.6 million open jobs, most on record.

WEDNESDAY: Worker productivity and employers costs in the first quarter from the Labor Department. Also, the nation’s trade balance in April from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 2 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Broadcom, J.M. Smucker, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: Wholesale trade in April from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report is seen as an indicator of U.S. economic growth over the next few months.