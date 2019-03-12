Business week ahead, March 19-23

KEY EVENT: Long Island employers were cautious about adding staff in January — only 6,200 new jobs were created in Nassau and Suffolk, second-lowest amount for any January since 2010. Did hiring pick up after a slow start to the year? The answer comes Thursday when the state Labor Department releases Long Island jobs created in February.

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases the March housing market index. The report is considered an indicator of how well the U.S. economy will be performing in about six to eight months.

TUESDAY: Earnings from FedEx, arts and crafts retailer Michaels and office furniture maker Steelcase.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates and issues a forecast for the economy. After the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference. Also, Lindenhurst Library holds a “Maximizing Social Security” workshop, 7-8 p.m. To register, call 631-957-7755. Earnings: General Mills.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 16 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, February leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Nike.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases February existing-home sales. Earnings: Tiffany.