TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, March 2-6

Costco is among those companies reporting quarterly earnings

Costco is among those companies reporting quarterly earnings this week. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases the unemployment rate and the number of new jobs created in February. The year got off to a strong start when January job creation exceeded estimates. The state Labor Department releases Long Island jobs added in January on March 12 and jobs added in February on March 26.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing activity update for February. Also, January construction spending from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Earnings from AutoZone, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Ross Stores and Target.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in February as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the March beige book, a compilation of still early and unofficial economic data. And the Institute for Supply Management’s February services-sector update, a look at economic activity in nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail and technology. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup, Newtek Business Services.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 29 from the Labor Department. Also, January factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Costco, H&R Block, supermarket owner Kroger.

FRIDAY: The nation’s January trade balance, which may be an early indicator of how the coronavirus is affecting global economies.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search