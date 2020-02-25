Business week ahead, March 2-6

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases the unemployment rate and the number of new jobs created in February. The year got off to a strong start when January job creation exceeded estimates. The state Labor Department releases Long Island jobs added in January on March 12 and jobs added in February on March 26.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing activity update for February. Also, January construction spending from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: Earnings from AutoZone, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Ross Stores and Target.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in February as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the March beige book, a compilation of still early and unofficial economic data. And the Institute for Supply Management’s February services-sector update, a look at economic activity in nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail and technology. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup, Newtek Business Services.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Feb. 29 from the Labor Department. Also, January factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Costco, H&R Block, supermarket owner Kroger.

FRIDAY: The nation’s January trade balance, which may be an early indicator of how the coronavirus is affecting global economies.