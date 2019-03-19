Business week ahead, March 25-29

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases February unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In January, the Long Island unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, lowest for any January in 18 years.

MONDAY: An update on U.S. economic activity in February from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Earnings: software developer Red Hat, Winnebago Industries.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for January. The report includes a breakout of New York metropolitan area prices. Also, February housing starts from the Commerce Department and single-family home prices in January from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. And March consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: spice maker McCormick.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from discount retailer Five Below, payroll-services provider Paychex and Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: The third and final estimate of fourth-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 23 from the Labor Department and pending home sales for February from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, business services provider Accenture.

FRIDAY: Two February reports from the Commerce Department: new-home sales and personal income and spending. Earnings: BlackBerry, CarMax.