Business week ahead, March 4-8 

KEY EVENT: Employment updates, both nationally and locally, should give an early indication of how the job market is shaping up in 2019.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases December construction spending. Earnings: Salesforce.com.

TUESDAY: New-home sales in December from the Commerce Department. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the February services-sector index, an update on a wide array of nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants, retail and technology. Earnings: Kohl’s, Target.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in February as estimated by payroll provider ADP. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the March beige book, a collection of very early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: Lake Success payroll-services provider Newtek Business Services, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters.

THURSDAY: The state Labor Department releases jobs added on Long Island in January. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 2 from the U.S. Labor Department. Earnings: Medford medical tests maker Chembio Diagnostics, Costco, H&R Block, No. 1 U.S. supermarket owner Kroger.

FRIDAY: The U.S. unemployment rate and the number of new jobs added nationally in February from the U.S. Labor Department. In January, more than 300,000 jobs were added, far more than economists were forecasting. Earnings: Vail Resorts.