Business

Business week ahead, May 11-15 

Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group reports

Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group reports earnings this week. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Manufacturing has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, we’ll get a look at how bad New York State has been affected when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the May Empire State manufacturing survey. In the April report, the New York Fed noted that "business activity plunged.”

MONDAY: Earnings from Cardinal Health, Marriott International and Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases April consumer prices. The report, the nation’s most watched inflation gauge, includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Also, the National Federation of Independent Business releases the April small-business optimism survey. In March, the survey had the largest monthly decline in its 47-year history.

WEDNESDAY: Producer prices in April from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Sony.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 9 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases April retail sales, an indicator of how the coronavirus is affecting consumer spending. Also from the Commerce Department, April industrial production. And the University of Michigan releases consumer confidence in early May.

