Business

Business week ahead, May 13-17

Scope Education Services' Michele Sebor conversing with Daniella

Scope Education Services' Michele Sebor conversing with Daniella Belliard of Ronkonkoma at the job fair hosted by Suffolk County at Sachem Public Library in Holbrook in April. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created by Long Island employers in April. In March, 9,000 new jobs were added, down from 11,300 in February.

MONDAY: Looking for a summer job on the East End or North Fork? Local businesses will be at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library (631-734-6360) 5-7 p.m. to hire applicants. Some employers are also seeking full-time and year-round workers. Bring your resume.

TUESDAY:  The small-business optimism index for April from the National Federation of Independent Business. The NFIB said small business optimism in March rose “after being briefly shaken by January’s government shutdown.” Earnings: Ralph Lauren.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the May Empire State survey, an update on New York manufacturing. Also, retail sales and industrial production, both for April and both from the Commerce Department. And the May home builders’ economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Alibaba, Cisco Systems, Macy’s.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases April housing starts. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 11 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Walmart.

FRIDAY: Leading economic indicators for April from the Conference Board and May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

