Business week ahead, May 14-18

KEY EVENT: Growth story. The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created on Long Island in April. In February and March, Long Island employers added a combined 33,600 jobs, the best two-month total in more than a year. The February-March total was also higher than the number of jobs added in the previous four months combined.

MONDAY: Earnings from Melville identity authentication products provider Intellicheck and consumer electronics seller Voxx International.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the May Empire State index, an update on New York manufacturing. The previous report, for April, said optimism about the economy over the next six months “plunged among manufacturing firms.” Also, April retail sales from the Commerce Department and the May economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Edgewood aircraft parts maker CPI Aerostructures, Home Depot.

WEDNESDAY: Two reports from the Commerce Department: housing starts and industrial production, both for April. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Macy’s.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 12 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, leading economic indicators for April from The Conference Board. Earnings: J.C. Penney, Nordstrom, Walmart.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Campbell Soup and tractor maker Deere & Co.