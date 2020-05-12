KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases April jobs data for Long Island. It is expected that Nassau and Suffolk lost a significant number of a jobs during the month as the coronavirus spread rapidly in the region. Nationally, 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, worst single-month drop in history.

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its May economic optimism report compiled from a survey of home builders on how they expect the U.S. economy to look a few months from now.

TUESDAY: April housing starts from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Home Depot, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its April meeting. At that meeting, the Fed warned of “sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses.” Earnings: travel website Expedia, Lowe's, video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Target.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 16 from the Labor Department. Also, existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and leading economic indicators from the Conference Board, both for April. Earnings: Garden City kitchenware seller Lifetime Brands, Best Buy, Hormel Foods, Ross Stores.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Alibaba Group, Deere and Foot Locker.

— PETER KING