TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Business

Business week ahead, May 21-25

The Commerce Department releases a report on durable

The Commerce Department releases a report on durable goods sales this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Unemployment update. The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. On a year-over-year basis, the Long Island jobless rate has increased in 13 of the past 15 months.

MONDAY: Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library hosts “Marketing Your Business” starting at 7 p.m. The free workshop, presented by LI-SCORE, covers steps needed to develop marketing and advertising plans and also has advice on Internet marketing.

TUESDAY: Earnings from AutoZone, Kohl’s and T.J. Maxx parent TJX.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its meeting earlier this month. Also, April new-home sales from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Lowe’s, Ralph Lauren, Target, Tiffany.

THURSDAY: Existing home sales for April from the National Association of Home Builders. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 19 from the U.S. Labor Department. And single-family home prices in March from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Best Buy, Gap, Hormel Foods, Ross Stores.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases April durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived expensive items such as cars, major appliances and aircraft. Also, May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Foot Locker.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

Officials: Rising gas prices won't dampen LI tourism
The temperature will hit a high near 60 Forecast: Periods of rain throughout day
Anastasia and Helena Roura will graduate from Stony Mother, daughter graduate from Stony Brook today
You can see the Robert Moses Causeway from $989,000 home comes with iconic LI view
A LIRR train car is removed from the For 2nd act, LIRR train gets fire safety role
Megan Ryan's Centereach home, shown May 5, has LI home on market costs $369G, but just $14 PSEG bill