TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, May 27-31

A key report on consumer spending is expected

A key report on consumer spending is expected from the Commerce Department this week. Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Business trade group HIA-LI holds its 31st annual business-to-business trade show and conference Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.at Suffolk County Community College’s Sports & Exhibition Complex in Brentwood. The show features nearly 400 exhibitors and is expected to attract 4,500 attendees. The show is free to attend. For more information, call 631-543-5355 or go to hia-li.org.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

TUESDAY: U.S. and New York metro area home prices from S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, both for March. Also, May consumer confidence from the Conference Board.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Melville security software maker Verint Systems, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: A second estimate of first-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 25 from the Labor Department. Also, April pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. The forward-looking report often indicates how actual home sales will look in about three months. Earnings: Costco, Dell Technologies, Gap, Ulta Beauty.

FRIDAY: Americans’ income and spending in April from the Commerce Department. Also, May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Suffolk County police at the Handy Pantry in Police: Man struck, killed in grocery parking lot
Police from multiple agencies are in Freeport where Cops: Two burglars held after two-county chase
Michelin-starred chef Terrance Brennan is opening Blu Mar, Michelin-starred chef to open pop-up eatery
Melquisedic Antonio Sanchez-Hernandez, 17, is led out of Alleged MS-13 gang member held in fatal shooting
Kelly Beneventano casts her vote at Centereach High Residents across LI voting on school budget plans
The great white shark dubbed Cabot is making Great white 'Cabot' tracked in waters off Hamptons
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search