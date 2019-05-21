KEY EVENT: Business trade group HIA-LI holds its 31st annual business-to-business trade show and conference Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.at Suffolk County Community College’s Sports & Exhibition Complex in Brentwood. The show features nearly 400 exhibitors and is expected to attract 4,500 attendees. The show is free to attend. For more information, call 631-543-5355 or go to hia-li.org.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

TUESDAY: U.S. and New York metro area home prices from S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, both for March. Also, May consumer confidence from the Conference Board.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Melville security software maker Verint Systems, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: A second estimate of first-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 25 from the Labor Department. Also, April pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. The forward-looking report often indicates how actual home sales will look in about three months. Earnings: Costco, Dell Technologies, Gap, Ulta Beauty.

FRIDAY: Americans’ income and spending in April from the Commerce Department. Also, May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.