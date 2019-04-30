TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, May 6-10

Plainview-based Veeco Instruments reports earnings this week.

Plainview-based Veeco Instruments reports earnings this week.  Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/Chris Ware

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: What do millennials think about life on Long Island? Will this generation, now ages 23-38, stay here and raise their families? Some answers should be forthcoming when the results from an inaugural study by Newsday’s NextLI project are unveiled Friday at a Long Island Association meeting in Woodbury.

MONDAY: Earnings from Plainview LED tools provider Veeco Instruments.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs as of the end of March. Also Google I/O, the tech giant’s annual developers’ conference, kicks off a three-day event in California. Earnings: Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Melville health care products distributor Henry Schein.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Great Neck multifamily housing investor BRT Apartments, Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, Fox and Walt Disney.

THURSDAY: Two reports from the Labor Department: producer prices for April and jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 4. Also, the nation’s trade deficit in March from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases an update on the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge: consumer prices for April. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 21 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: MTV owner Viacom.

