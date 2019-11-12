Business week ahead, Nov. 18-22

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases unemployment rates in October for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In September, the Long Island jobless rate was 3.4 percent, the 18th consecutive month of sub-4 percent unemployment, which many economists consider “full employment” for Long Island.

MONDAY: Levittown Library holds a workshop (7-8:30 p.m.) presented by LI SCORE’s Counselors to America’s Small Business organization focusing on tools to grow your small business. Call 516-731-5728 to register.

TUESDAY: October housing starts from the Commerce Department. Also, the November economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: Home Depot, Kohl’s, medical device maker Medtronic, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its October meeting, where it lowered interest rates. Earnings: Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, La-Z-Boy, Lowe’s, Target.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 16 from the Labor Department. Also, existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and leading economic indicators from the Conference Board, both for October. Earnings: Gap, tax software maker Intuit, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Ross Stores.

FRIDAY: November consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Foot Locker, jam maker J.M. Smucker.