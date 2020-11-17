TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Business week ahead, Nov. 23-27

The Commerce Department issues a report on October

The Commerce Department issues a report on October durable-goods sales, including appliance sales, this week. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department Tuesday releases unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as whole in October. In September, the Long Island unemployment rate fell to 6.4% from 10.4% in August as the local job market slowly improves. But the rate is far higher than before the pandemic when Long Island unemployment was below 4%.

MONDAY: Earnings from Agilent Technologies and Urban Outfitters.

TUESDAY: Two September housing reports: Case-Shiller home prices and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Also, November consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Dell Technologies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap, J.M. Smucker, medical device maker Medtronic, Nordstrom.

WEDNESDAY: Three Commerce Department reports: the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, October new-home sales and October durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of expensive items such as computers and motor vehicles. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its Nov. 5 meeting. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 21 from the Labor Department. Earnings: tractor maker Deere & Co.

THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

FRIDAY: Financial markets are open, but only for a half-day of trading.

