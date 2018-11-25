KEY EVENT: More shopping. Black Friday? That’s so … last week. Monday is Cyber Monday, a new tradition that has been setting a record for single-day online purchases every year. Last year’s Cyber Monday grossed $6.6 billion for U.S. retailers, a billion more than 2016.

MONDAY: The holiday season is often a time for overindulging — not only with food but with finances. Sachem Library (631-588-5024) in Holbrook holds a free credit card and debt workshop aimed at keeping your spending under control.

TUESDAY: Two September housing reports: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices and the Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family home prices.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department issues its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. Also from the Commerce Department: new-home sales for October. And the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its meeting earlier this month. Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods, La-Z-Boy, Tiffany.

THURSDAY: October pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, October personal income and spending from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 24 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, HP, Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

FRIDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the November Chicago PMI survey, an update on manufacturing activity.