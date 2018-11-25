TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
47° Good Morning
Business

Business week ahead,  Nov. 26-30  

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days each year in the United States. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: More shopping. Black Friday? That’s so … last week. Monday is Cyber Monday, a new tradition that has been setting a record for single-day online purchases every year. Last year’s Cyber Monday grossed $6.6 billion for U.S. retailers, a billion more than 2016.

MONDAY: The holiday season is often a time for overindulging — not only with food but with finances. Sachem Library (631-588-5024) in Holbrook holds a free credit card and debt workshop aimed at keeping your spending under control.

TUESDAY: Two September housing reports: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices and the Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family home prices.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department issues its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. Also from the Commerce Department: new-home sales for October. And the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its meeting earlier this month. Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods, La-Z-Boy, Tiffany.

THURSDAY: October pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, October personal income and spending from the Commerce Department and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 24 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, HP, Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

FRIDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the November Chicago PMI survey, an update on manufacturing activity.

By Peter King Special to Newsday

More news

The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
A Bob's Stores location in the Gateway Plaza Bob's Stores to close a Long Island location
Chad Trusnovec, a Yaphank civic leader, near the Civic leaders angry over delay in lake draining
Nelson Melgar, president of the North Shore Hispanic Development changes raise displacement concerns
Recyclables have been piling up at the Smithtown Towns race to get word out on recycling changes
Rep. Pete King of New York prepares Rep. Pete King's hobby: TV, book reviewer