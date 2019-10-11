TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Oct. 14-18

United Airlines is scheduled to report quarterly earnings

United Airlines is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created on Long Island in September. Job creation on Long Island has been steady if unremarkable this year: Through August, an average of about 6,800 new jobs were added each month.

MONDAY: Although most post offices and many government offices are closed for Columbus Day, the stock market is open.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the October Empire State survey, an update on manufacturing activity in New York State. Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, UnitedHealth Group, Wells Fargo.

WEDNESDAY: Are consumers still spending? The Commerce Department’s report on retail sales for September will yield some answers. Also, the National Association of Home Builders releases its economic optimism survey for October. And the Federal Reserve releases the October beige book, a collection of still early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Bank of New York Mellon.

THURSDAY: Housing starts and industrial production, both from the Commerce Department and both for September. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 12 from the Labor Department. Earnings: People's United Financial.

FRIDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases September leading economic indicators. Earnings: American Express, Coca-Cola.

