KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases September unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. The Long Island unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for 17 straight months, the first time that has happened in 18 years.

MONDAY: Earnings from oil-field services provider Halliburton, TD Ameritrade and Zions Bancorporation.

TUESDAY: September existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble, Snapchat parent Snap, Travelers, UPS.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Housing Finance Agency releases August single-family home prices. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, AT&T, Boeing, Caterpillar, eBay, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla.

THURSDAY: New-home sales and durable goods orders, both for September and both from the Commerce Department. The durable goods report, which updates the manufacture of expensive, long-lived items such as aircraft and major appliances, will be scrutinized for recession signals. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 19 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Bridgehampton bank company Bridge Bancorp, New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply, Amazon, Capital One, Hershey, Intel, Northrop Grumman, Visa.

FRIDAY: October consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Verizon.

— PETER KING