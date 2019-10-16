TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Business

Business week ahead, October 21-25

Jericho-based gas stations property owner Getty Realty Corp.

Jericho-based gas stations property owner Getty Realty Corp. reports earnings this week.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases September unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. The Long Island unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for 17 straight months, the first time that has happened in 18 years.

MONDAY: Earnings from oil-field services provider Halliburton, TD Ameritrade and Zions Bancorporation.

TUESDAY: September existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble, Snapchat parent Snap, Travelers, UPS.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Housing Finance Agency releases August single-family home prices. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, AT&T, Boeing, Caterpillar, eBay, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla.

THURSDAY: New-home sales and durable goods orders, both for September and both from the Commerce Department. The durable goods report, which updates the manufacture of expensive, long-lived items such as aircraft and major appliances, will be scrutinized for recession signals. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 19 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Bridgehampton bank company Bridge Bancorp, New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply, Amazon, Capital One, Hershey, Intel, Northrop Grumman, Visa.

FRIDAY: October consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Verizon.

— PETER KING
By Peter King Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search