Business

Business week ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Westbury-based New York Community Bancorop is among those

Westbury-based New York Community Bancorop is among those companies reporting earnings this week. Photo Credit: Audrey C. Tiernan/Audrey C. Tiernan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: A jam-packed week includes an update on jobs and unemployment, a Federal Reserve meeting, a much-anticipated first look at third-quarter GDP and a slew of earnings from big companies, including several based on Long Island.

MONDAY: Earnings from Google parent Alphabet, AT&T and Walgreens Boots Alliance

TUESDAY: September pending-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for August. Earnings: Lake Success bank company Flushing Financial, Mastercard

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy and a decision on interest rates. After the meeting, Fed chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference. Also, the Commerce Department releases third-quarter GDP. And private-sector jobs created in October as estimated by payrolls provider ADPEarnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Apple, Facebook, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group, Starbucks, KFC owner Yum Brands

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 26 from the Labor Department. Earnings: 1-800-Flowers.com, Estee Lauder, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in October. Earnings: Uniondale real estate investor Arbor Realty Trust, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil

