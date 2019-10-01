Business week ahead, Oct.7-11

KEY EVENT: Inflation on Long Island has been relatively tame, but there are signs it is picking up. In August, consumer prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island rose at their highest year-over-year rate since November. Did this trend continue? We’ll find out Thursday when the Labor Department releases consumer prices for September.

MONDAY: Consumer credit for August from the Federal Reserve. In July, consumer borrowing saw its biggest monthly rise since November 2017, a sign consumers were spending and not concerned about a potential recession.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases September producer prices, an update on inflation at the wholesalers’ level. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

WEDNESDAY: As part of its consumer prices update, the Labor Department will release the 2020 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its September meeting where it lowered interest rates.

THURSDAY: Stony Brook University’s Small Business Development Center (631-632-9837) holds the free workshop “Understanding Credit and Money Management” for small-business owners 8:30 a.m.-noon. Registration is required. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Oct. 5 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Delta Air Lines.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early October from the University of Michigan.