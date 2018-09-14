Business week ahead, Sept. 17-21 

KEY EVENT: LI jobs update. The New York state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created in August on Long Island. Through July, Long Island employers added 103,100 new jobs this year, a solid gain but still the lowest January-July total since 2014.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the September Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing. The previous report concluded that “business activity remained robust” in August throughout the state. Earnings: FedEx, Oracle.

TUESDAY: The September economic optimism survey from the National Association of Home Builders. Earnings: General Mills.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases August housing starts.

THURSDAY: Business trade group HIA-LI holds its 24th annual business achievement awards luncheon at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 15 from the U.S. Labor Department and existing-home sales for August from the Commerce Department. And August leading economic indicators from the Conference Board. Earnings: Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants.

FRIDAY: The quarterly stock market event known as “quadruple witching,” when stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options expire at the same time. The event can sometimes cause stock market volatility.

