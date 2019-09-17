TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Sept. 23-27

A key Commerce Department report on durable goods

A key Commerce Department report on durable goods sales, including automobiles, is expected this week. Photo Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases August unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. July’s unemployment rate of 3.6 percent was the lowest for any July in 19 years. And only 54,900 Long Islanders said they were unemployed, the lowest for any July in 18 years.

MONDAY: You might be thinking about retirement, but are you ready for retirement? Franklin Square Library (516-488-3444) holds the free seminar “3 Focus Areas of Retirement” 6:45-8 p.m. The seminar covers the planning, financial requirements and living arrangements of retirement.

TUESDAY: Two July housing reports: Federal Housing Finance Agency single-family home prices S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices. Also, September consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: AutoZone, BlackBerry, CarMax, Nike.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases August new-home sales.

THURSDAY: August pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Also, the third and final estimate of second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 21 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Accenture, Hunt’s tomato products owner ConAgra Brands, Rite Aid.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases August durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived and expensive items including major appliances and aircraft.

