KEY EVENT: The Labor Department Friday releases national jobs created and the unemployment rate in September. In the previous report, for August, U.S. employers created 130,000 new jobs, fewer than expected. The September report will be closely scrutinized for any signs of weakness in employment, which could signal the start of a recession. As for Long Island, the state Labor Department releases September jobs data for Nassau and Suffolk Oct. 17.

MONDAY: Earnings from largest U.S. egg producer Cal-Maine Foods.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the September manufacturing survey. Also, August construction spending from the Commerce Department.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in September as estimated by payrolls provider ADP.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 28 from the Labor Department. Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases the September services-sector report, an update on economic activity in a wide swath of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail and restaurants. And the Commerce Department releases August factory orders. Earnings: Corona beer importer Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo.

FRIDAY: In addition to unemployment and jobs created, the Labor Department updates workers’ wages in September.