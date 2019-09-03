TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Sept. 9-13

A key report this week is expected to

A key report this week is expected to show the impact of tariffs on consumer prices. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MARK RALSTON

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Is the U.S.-China trade war and increasing tariffs reviving inflation nationally and on Long Island? The Labor Department on Thursday releases August consumer prices, the nation’s most-watched inflation gauge. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. In July, local consumer prices, sparked by sharp increases in medical care, rose 1.7 percent compared with July 2018.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve releases July consumer credit, an indicator whether U.S. consumers are feeling confident to ring up charges on their credit cards.

TUESDAY: The number of unfilled jobs at the end of June from the Labor Department. Also, Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones at an event at the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters. Earnings: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, consumer electronics retailer GameStop.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department releases August producer prices, an update on inflationary pressures at the wholesalers level.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 7 from the Labor Department. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, biggest U.S. supermarket operator Kroger.

FRIDAY: Two gauges of the mood of the consumer: retail sales in August from the Commerce Department and consumer sentiment in early September from the University of Michigan.

