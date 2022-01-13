With a Whole Foods slated for Huntington Shopping Center, longtime tenants Buy Buy Baby, Five Guys and Applebee’s are departing.

Located on Route 110, at 350 Walt Whitman Road, the shopping center is undergoing a $75 million redevelopment that is expected to be finished in 2024, according to the property’s owner, Federal Realty Investment Trust,

Newsday reported on the planned Whole Foods in May, when Federal Realty declined to comment on tenant changes. But now the North Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate company is providing more information.

"Bringing Whole Foods to this location jump-starts a long-awaited redevelopment of Huntington Shopping Center," Mark Brennan, Federal Realty’s vice president of regional development, said in a statement Thursday. "With our investment, we’ll reinvigorate the destination and deliver on our aim to provide essential retail at convenient locations with services and shopping to benefit our community."

Federal Realty declined to say when the grocery store will open. Whole Foods, which is owned by Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc., did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Buy Buy Baby, which sells children’s clothes, furniture and other supplies, is currently the largest tenant in the shopping center, where the store occupies 58,148 square feet. The store opened in 1982 and will leave by the end of March, Federal Realty said this week.

"After careful consideration, Buy Buy Baby has decided to close the Huntington Station location in the coming months and we previously shared this information with our valued associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, we look forward to serving area customers at our store in Garden City, as well as online at buybuybaby.com and our mobile app," Buy Buy Baby said in a statement.

Buy Buy Baby is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which is based in Union, New Jersey. The retailer did not respond to Newsday’s inquiries about the reason for the closing or the number of employees who will be affected.

Applebee’s opened in the shopping center in 1998 and Five Guys opened in 2008. Both restaurants are expected to close around March, Federal Realty said.

Neither restaurant chain responded to Newsday’s requests for comment.

Federal Realty declined to comment on the reasons the three tenants are leaving.

Built in 1962, Huntington Shopping Center is a 21-acre property whose redevelopment will include updated facades, reconstructed parking lots, and new landscaping, walkways and outdoor seating areas at the center, which sits along Huntington’s main retail corridor, Federal Realty said in the statement.

"Two new entrances, one on New York Avenue and one on Route 110, will improve access for both shoppers and deliveries," Federal Realty said.

Also, two free-standing buildings, at 8,000 square feet each, will be constructed in the parking lot for mostly food and beverage tenants.

The property will be 277,000 square feet after the redevelopment, according to Federal Realty, which declined to comment on other incoming tenants.

Current tenants in the shopping center also include Michael’s, Ulta Beauty and PetSmart.