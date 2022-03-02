TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Carpenters' union to recruit for two cabinetmaking apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund, a division of the Carpenters' union, will begin taking applications on Monday for two cabinetmaker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at nectf.org until March 6, 2023.

Applicants must attend an in-person information session before submitting the form via the website. The session is held at 6 p.m. at the union office, 270 Motor Parkway, Dept. B, in Hauppauge on the first Monday of each month or the second Monday if the first Monday is a holiday. Attendees must wear a mask and social distance.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be able to interpret work from sketches and drawings and use tools, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks at
A Patrick will be at the helm of New Hyde Park's first St. Patty's Day Parade
Vehicles stranded by high water on the Major
AG: Weather alerts needed in multiple languages
A Suffolk County bus on Route S54 at
Suffolk transit plan would increase frequency, but cut bus routes
Stephany Ferguson and Carl Ferguson, pillars of the
Couple, fixtures in Hempstead, killed in car crash
Masks have been required in schools since in-person
School mask mandate ending: Landmark moment in COVID-19 fight arrives
Thomas Valva in an undated photograph.
Jury selection in Thomas Valva murder case set for April 27
Didn’t find what you were looking for?