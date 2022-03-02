The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund, a division of the Carpenters' union, will begin taking applications on Monday for two cabinetmaker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at nectf.org until March 6, 2023.

Applicants must attend an in-person information session before submitting the form via the website. The session is held at 6 p.m. at the union office, 270 Motor Parkway, Dept. B, in Hauppauge on the first Monday of each month or the second Monday if the first Monday is a holiday. Attendees must wear a mask and social distance.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be able to interpret work from sketches and drawings and use tools, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.