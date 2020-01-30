TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Union hiring 2 cabinetmaker apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The training fund for the Carpenters union will begin taking applications Monday for two cabinetmaker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications are available at nectf.org through Feb. 1, 2021 or during information sessions at the Carpenters Training Center, 270 Motor Pkwy., Department B, in Hauppauge on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Attendance at a session is required to complete the application.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, live outside New York City, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

