TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Business

Campbell's Soup buys Snyder's-Lance for $4.87 billion

Campbell Soup Co. headquarters in Camden, N.J. is

Campbell Soup Co. headquarters in Camden, N.J. is shown June 19, 2010. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Campbell Soup will spend $4.87 billion in cash for Snyder's-Lance, gorging on a snack market that has grown increasingly competitive.

The soup maker said Monday that the acquisition will allow it to expand its distribution channels in the crowded field.

Campbell Soup Co., based in Camden, New Jersey, is paying $50 per share, a 6.8 percent premium to Snyder's-Lance's closing price Friday. That's about a 27 percent premium to the stock's close last Wednesday, just before rumors of a deal began to circulate.

Snyder's-Lance, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, makes pretzels, chips. It's most well-known brands include Snyder's of Hanover, Kettle Brand and Pop Secret. It will join the Campbell's division that makes Pepperidge Farm and Goldfish crackers.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Experts say a dam at Phillips Millpond in Fish passageway could help boost alewife
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
Heavy traffic on the eastbound LIE near Glen AAA: Holiday travelers will be out in droves
Edar Ventura, 20, of Hempstead, left, was arrested Cops: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal gang shooting
Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE