TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
Business

LI law firm opens its first office in Nassau County

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick's new Westbury site, which opened Friday, joins the firm's locations in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton.

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick opened its first office

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick opened its first office in Nassau County at 1025 Old Country Rd. in Westbury on Friday. Photo Credit: Lorraine Gregory Communications

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick LLP has opened its first office in Nassau County, the 11-year-old law firm announced.

The firm opened the office at 1025 Old Country Road, Westbury, on Friday. Campolo's other two offices are in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton. 

The firm, which began with two partners in 2008, now has more than 30 lawyers. Managing partner Joe Campolo said the firm would serve existing clients from the new office.

Among the firm's practice areas are banking and lending, criminal defense, cybersecurity, economic development and mergers and acquisitions.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Lindenhurst Memorial Library "Green Team," from left, LI library adopts sustainability initiatives
Landfill material transformed into art at LI exhibit
Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at Ex-cop sentenced to 3 to 9 years in fatal DWI crash
Suffolk County police investigate at the IHOP on Police identify IHOP shooting suspect, victim
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Power on Trial: The waiting begins in earnest
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a Bellone nominates 3 for commissioner jobs