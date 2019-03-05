LI law firm opens its first office in Nassau County

Campolo, Middleton & McCormick LLP has opened its first office in Nassau County, the 11-year-old law firm announced.

The firm opened the office at 1025 Old Country Road, Westbury, on Friday. Campolo's other two offices are in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton.

The firm, which began with two partners in 2008, now has more than 30 lawyers. Managing partner Joe Campolo said the firm would serve existing clients from the new office.

Among the firm's practice areas are banking and lending, criminal defense, cybersecurity, economic development and mergers and acquisitions.