WASHINGTON – Canada’s top diplomat in the United States said Thursday night he is “cautiously optimistic” that a deal can be reached in the next few weeks to revise NAFTA, though he compared the negotiations to a toothache.

“Nothing is impossible when you really want to try and get there,” said David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States since 2016. “I’m still cautiously optimistic but there is a lot of work to be done.”

He is among negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico trying to hammer out changes to the 24-year-old free trade agreement between the North American neighbors. They have a self-imposed deadline of mid- to late May to strike a deal so that the U.S. Congress can act before year-end.

NAFTA has been blamed by President Donald Trump for the loss of thousands of U.S. factory jobs. He has threatened to withdraw the United States from NAFTA as he did with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, in January 2017.

MacNaughton told a journalism conference here that progress is being made at the NAFTA talks, particularly over rules stipulating how much of an automobile’s components are made in each country. The rules could impact manufacturers on Long Island and elsewhere.

Still, MacNaughton said he told the U.S. trade representative that he should have “scheduled a root canal for the end of the day in order to ease the pain” from the intense trade talks.

Asked if Trump’s tweets are affecting negotiations, MacNaughton said, “it’s occasionally a bit of a distraction.”

Canada is one of the United States’ largest trading partners, buying $342 billion in U.S. goods and services last year and selling $339 billion in goods and services to Americans, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau.

The ambassador criticized Trump for raising taxes on imported steel and aluminum; Trump argued that a flagging U.S. metals industry undermines U.S. military preparedness. Canada, a top supplier of steel and aluminum, has been exempted from the taxes, called tariffs, until May 1.

“Canada is a national security threat to the United States of America? I mean give me a break,” he told about 200 members of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, or SABEW. “We should have a permanent exemption…We are defined as part of the defense industrial base of the United States.”

The higher tariffs -- 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum -- have hiked prices on both imported and domestically made metals. The increases are affecting manufacturers in Nassau and Suffolk counties, including defense contractors.

MacNaughton said the higher tariffs, which Trump imposed last month, are aimed at China but will likely harm U.S. allies as well.

He said U.S. trade officials have told him that Canada isn’t a target. “And I keep saying, ‘Why are you punching me in the nose then, if you are trying to get at them?’ ”